Simpli.fi acquires company in South Carolina

A Fort Worth-based company has made a major acquisition.

Simpli.fi, a leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable and mobile advertising, on Jan. 19 announced that it has acquired The Advantage Software Company LLC of Mooresville, South Carolina.

The acquisition creates a combination of best-in-class features and services available to the advertising industry with improved workflow across all media types, from planning and buying, tracking, accounting and reconciliation, according to a news release. The combined company will serve over 1,000 advertising agencies and media buying organizations with nearly 400 employees.

The acquisition of Advantage accelerates Simpli.fi’s vision of delivering integrated omni-channel workflow that helps advertising agencies and other media buying organizations perform both more effectively and efficiently, according to the news release. As a leading omni-channel demand side platform, Simpli.fi has long helped agencies buy programmatic media in the most effective way. Similarly, Advantage has a 40-year history of helping agencies and brands optimize operations with their robust and feature-rich project management, media management and accounting software suite.

No price for the transaction was released.

The integration of the companies’ solutions will alleviate many pain points and increase efficiency and profitability for their joint clients by: Centralizing project management, creative proofing and resource management processes. Consolidating and simplifying the media planning, buying, and reconciliation processes while ensuring accuracy and auditability. Automating media buying across both digital and traditional media types. Streamlining all key operational processes with robust accounting features designed specifically for agencies and media buying organizations. Providing critical management information, media delivery and performance, multi-channel visibility and other operating metrics in real-time. Eliminating multiple data entry points, siloed data and costly errors.

“We are very excited to welcome the Advantage team to Simpli.fi. Together we will continue to focus on making our customers more successful by delivering integrated omni-channel workflow across both traditional and digital media, as well as continuing the development of Advantage’s suite of agency management software,” said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. “We welcome the entire Advantage team to Simpli.fi and look forward to working together with this talented group.”

“This acquisition demonstrates our joint commitment to helping agencies with centralized solutions for managing all media types, and especially highlights our focus on providing innovative tools for managing broadcast and digital media,” said Ellen Coulter, President of The Advantage Software Company. “It also furthers our efforts to provide a robust, all-in-one solution for total agency management, in all areas of operations, with a focus on the future.”