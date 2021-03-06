Hoegger takes home Best of Show at AAF-Fort Worth Awards

AAF-Fort Worth held the American Advertising Awards virtual gala Thursday, March 4, with about 150 in attendance.
Best of Show winner was Hoegger Communications for their Loving interactive campaign.
Hoegger Communications also took home two gold, two silver and two bronze awards.
Schaefer Advertising took home a Best of Print award for its Christmas Card, as well as six gold, two silver and four bronze awards. Balcom Agency received the Best of Interactive award for its Sinclair Oil consumer website. Balcom also received two gold, four silver and three bronze awards.
The creative theme of the competition and the event was “Bad Year, Great Work,” produced by last year’s best of show winner, Balcom Agency.
The interactive platform utilized (called Remo) allowed for mingling with attendees in a virtual conference room with themed table names, viewing the gallery of creative work, a cameo by Carole Baskin from Tiger King, antics by our “IT guy” having technical difficulties, a video award presentation, and a lively Q&A with the best of show winners on-screen, interviewed by AAF-Fort Worth President Katie Betik of Fort Worth’s PAVLOV.
Best of Show
HOEGGER COMMUNICATIONS
LOVING
Five Continents | Branded Content & Entertainment for Online/Interactive
Matt Hamilton | Director/Editor
Eric Crosslin | Motion Graphics
Hayden Gerstner | Motion Graphics
Bimpson | Sound Design
Jackie Hoegger | Producer
Andrew Bell | Graphic Design
Abelio Petrik | Director of Photography
Best of Print
SCHAEFER ADVERTISING CO.
SCHAEFER CHRISTMAS CARD
Schaefer Advertising | Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising (Printed or Digital)
Charlie Howlett | Creative Director
Jessica Dawson | Jr. Graphic Designer
Royce Butler | Studio Manager
Maren Gibbs | Director of Production
Ken Schaefer | President
Amber Arnold | Copywriter
T3 Print
Best of Interactive
BALCOM AGENCY
Sinclair Oil Corporation | Consumer Website
Stephanie Orges | Writer
Brian Blankenship | Interactive Creative Director
Eric Redmond | Senior Art Director
Kyle Suva | Senior Interactive Developer
Ryan Amarit | Web Developer
Carol Glover | Principal, Creative Services
J’Lyn Emerson | Account Director
Andrew Begay | Project Manager
BEST OF FILM, VIDEO & SOUND
Make Something Beautiful
FORT WORTH FUNKY 2020
Make Something Beautiful | Webisode Series
Warren Cook | Director
Paul Heyduck | Editor
Jules Cook | Producer
Joseph Capps | Director of Photography
Ben Bender | Gaffer
MOST POPULAR
SCHAEFER ADVERTISING CO.
MEMBERSHIP CAMPAIGN
Fort Worth Zoo | Integrated Advertising
Blair Lawson | ACD Jackie Medling | Production
Julia Cooper | Graphic Designer Bryn Townsend | Group Director
Nick Toombs | Media Buyer
Sarah De Verges | Digital Account Manager
Katy Rosser | Digital Specialist
Kimberly Youngblood | Analytics Manager
Ken Schaefer | President
Ali Haney | Group Director
Krista Farrar | Account Coordinator
Amber Arnold | Copywriter
MOST HUMOROUS
RED PRODUCTIONS
MILKFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
Promised Land Dairy | Internet Commercial Campaign
Andrew Disney | Director
Brandon Zebell | Director of Photography
Sam Parnell | Editor
Matt Harton | Head of Production
Mackenzie Squires | Senior Creative Director
Cat Darby | Senior Copywriter
Jasper Dai | Art Director
THE PIVOT
(AKA THE ROSS GELLER AWARD)
BALCOM AGENCY
AMERICAN DRIVE
Sinclair Oil Corporation
Stephanie Orges | Writer
Taylor Potts | Multimedia Creative Director
Eric Redmond | Senior Art Director
Carol Glover | Principal, Creative Services
J’Lyn Emerson | Account Director
Andrew Begay | Project Manager
CANCELLED BY COVID AWARD
J.O.
TCCF FUNDRAISING BROCHURE
Tarrant County College Foundation
Jennifer Henderson | Creative Director
Dana Fairbanks | Creative Director & Marketing Director
Kenny Failes | Graphic Designer
LOCAL FLAVOR
RED PRODUCTIONS
HOLD DOWN THE FORT
Alyssa Vaught | Producer
Amanda Stephens | Producer
Giselle Saucedo | Producer
Austin Crum | Editor
Student Category
STUDENT BEST OF SHOW
DEFI FENCING ACADEMY
The University of Texas at Arlington | Integrated Brand Identity Campaign
Chantelle Trujillo | Graphic Designer
Dan Pham | Art Director
James Fritts | Graphic Designer
Paula Hoke | Graphic Designer
STUDENT BEST OF WEB
UNCOMMON OBJECTS WEBSITE
PAULA HOKE
The University of Texas at Arlington | Website
STUDENT BEST OF PRINT
HEART – DEEP ELLUM PUBLICATION
Dan Pham | Designer
Daniel Portillo | Illustrator – Colophon Robot
The University of Texas at Arlington | Magazine Design
STUDENT BEST OF PACKAGING
LOPES – SKI STARTER SET
Texas Christian University | Packaging
TREVOR SCOTT
Art Director
To view the honorees, click here.