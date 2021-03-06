Hoegger takes home Best of Show at AAF-Fort Worth Awards

AAF-Fort Worth held the American Advertising Awards virtual gala Thursday, March 4, with about 150 in attendance.

Best of Show winner was Hoegger Communications for their Loving interactive campaign.

Hoegger Communications also took home two gold, two silver and two bronze awards.

Schaefer Advertising took home a Best of Print award for its Christmas Card, as well as six gold, two silver and four bronze awards. Balcom Agency received the Best of Interactive award for its Sinclair Oil consumer website. Balcom also received two gold, four silver and three bronze awards.

The creative theme of the competition and the event was “Bad Year, Great Work,” produced by last year’s best of show winner, Balcom Agency.

The interactive platform utilized (called Remo) allowed for mingling with attendees in a virtual conference room with themed table names, viewing the gallery of creative work, a cameo by Carole Baskin from Tiger King, antics by our “IT guy” having technical difficulties, a video award presentation, and a lively Q&A with the best of show winners on-screen, interviewed by AAF-Fort Worth President Katie Betik of Fort Worth’s PAVLOV.

Best of Show

HOEGGER COMMUNICATIONS

LOVING

Five Continents | Branded Content & Entertainment for Online/Interactive

Matt Hamilton | Director/Editor

Eric Crosslin | Motion Graphics

Hayden Gerstner | Motion Graphics

Bimpson | Sound Design

Jackie Hoegger | Producer

Andrew Bell | Graphic Design

Abelio Petrik | Director of Photography

Best of Print

SCHAEFER ADVERTISING CO.

SCHAEFER CHRISTMAS CARD

Schaefer Advertising | Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising (Printed or Digital)

Charlie Howlett | Creative Director

Jessica Dawson | Jr. Graphic Designer

Royce Butler | Studio Manager

Maren Gibbs | Director of Production

Ken Schaefer | President

Amber Arnold | Copywriter

T3 Print

Best of Interactive

BALCOM AGENCY

Sinclair Oil Corporation | Consumer Website

Stephanie Orges | Writer

Brian Blankenship | Interactive Creative Director

Eric Redmond | Senior Art Director

Kyle Suva | Senior Interactive Developer

Ryan Amarit | Web Developer

Carol Glover | Principal, Creative Services

J’Lyn Emerson | Account Director

Andrew Begay | Project Manager

BEST OF FILM, VIDEO & SOUND

Make Something Beautiful

FORT WORTH FUNKY 2020

Make Something Beautiful | Webisode Series

Warren Cook | Director

Paul Heyduck | Editor

Jules Cook | Producer

Joseph Capps | Director of Photography

Ben Bender | Gaffer

MOST POPULAR

SCHAEFER ADVERTISING CO.

MEMBERSHIP CAMPAIGN

Fort Worth Zoo | Integrated Advertising

Blair Lawson | ACD Jackie Medling | Production

Julia Cooper | Graphic Designer Bryn Townsend | Group Director

Nick Toombs | Media Buyer

Sarah De Verges | Digital Account Manager

Katy Rosser | Digital Specialist

Kimberly Youngblood | Analytics Manager

Ken Schaefer | President

Ali Haney | Group Director

Krista Farrar | Account Coordinator

Amber Arnold | Copywriter

MOST HUMOROUS

RED PRODUCTIONS

MILKFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

Promised Land Dairy | Internet Commercial Campaign

Andrew Disney | Director

Brandon Zebell | Director of Photography

Sam Parnell | Editor

Matt Harton | Head of Production

Mackenzie Squires | Senior Creative Director

Cat Darby | Senior Copywriter

Jasper Dai | Art Director

THE PIVOT

(AKA THE ROSS GELLER AWARD)

BALCOM AGENCY

AMERICAN DRIVE

Sinclair Oil Corporation

Stephanie Orges | Writer

Taylor Potts | Multimedia Creative Director

Eric Redmond | Senior Art Director

Carol Glover | Principal, Creative Services

J’Lyn Emerson | Account Director

Andrew Begay | Project Manager

CANCELLED BY COVID AWARD

J.O.

TCCF FUNDRAISING BROCHURE

Tarrant County College Foundation

Jennifer Henderson | Creative Director

Dana Fairbanks | Creative Director & Marketing Director

Kenny Failes | Graphic Designer

LOCAL FLAVOR

RED PRODUCTIONS

HOLD DOWN THE FORT

Alyssa Vaught | Producer

Amanda Stephens | Producer

Giselle Saucedo | Producer

Austin Crum | Editor

Student Category

STUDENT BEST OF SHOW

DEFI FENCING ACADEMY

The University of Texas at Arlington | Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Chantelle Trujillo | Graphic Designer

Dan Pham | Art Director

James Fritts | Graphic Designer

Paula Hoke | Graphic Designer

STUDENT BEST OF WEB

UNCOMMON OBJECTS WEBSITE

PAULA HOKE

The University of Texas at Arlington | Website

STUDENT BEST OF PRINT

HEART – DEEP ELLUM PUBLICATION

Dan Pham | Designer

Daniel Portillo | Illustrator – Colophon Robot

The University of Texas at Arlington | Magazine Design

STUDENT BEST OF PACKAGING

LOPES – SKI STARTER SET

Texas Christian University | Packaging

TREVOR SCOTT

Art Director

To view the honorees, click here.