Abbott hints at relaxation of bar regulations
Abbott hints at relaxation of bar regulations

By FWBP Staff
Abbott hints at relaxation of bar regulations

FWBP Staff
The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance may be raising a glass to cheer Monday night. Gov. Greg Abbott strongly...
Read more
FWBP Staff
The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance may be raising a glass to cheer Monday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott strongly suggested he will relax regulations soon allowing bars to re-open. Int eh Tweet, he said: “Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!”

The TBNA has been at odds with Abbott since September, when he did not include bars at the same time he relaxed regulations for restaurants.

