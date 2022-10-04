Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation accepting applications for small business grants

Applications are now open for the Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation’s Small Business Accessibility Grant program. The Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurs in the greater Fort Worth area with resources they need to develop, launch and grow their businesses.

To be eligible for the program, an applicant must be an owner or employee of a Tarrant County small business that has been in operation less than 5 years and has sales under $250,000. Those seeking funding by November must complete the application by October 14.

Applications are being accepted online until funds are exhausted.

The Small Business Accessibility Grant is being made available to reduce barriers for small business ownership by providing funds for business expenses related to networking, compliance, startup costs, and continuing education. Grants are limited to $500 per request. Preference will be given to applicants who reside in, or whose businesses operate in, designated Opportunity Zones and to businesses certified as minority, women, or veteran-owned. Grant recipients may reapply throughout the calendar year for up to $2,000 in total awards, when certain conditions are met.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to offer this unique, homegrown opportunity for small business owners in Tarrant County,” Jared Sloane, CEO of the Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation, in a news release. “We hope to learn more about the immediate needs of our small business owners by closely following the outcomes of this pilot program, and then expand the program with the help of other community partners and lessons learned.”

Justin Malone, board chair of Accelerate Fort Worth, gives credit to board members, community partners, and PNC Bank for the funding of the program.

“Without the support of major regional partners, like PNC Bank, and the incredible generosity of our board members and other partners, we would not be able to pull this off,” Malone said. “Thanks to them and our record-setting North Texas Giving Day event in September, we’re able to dedicate resources to help small business owners drive their bottom lines while fighting for every penny to grow and maintain their business.”

Information for this article was provided by the Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation.