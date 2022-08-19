Accounting firm RSM opens Fort Worth office

One of the country’s largest accounting firms has expanded its footprint by opening its first Fort Worth office in the Clearfork development.

Ranked as the fifth largest accounting firm in the nation, Chicago-based RSM US LLP, has tapped longtime Fort Worth resident Steve McLaurin as managing partner. RSM expects continued westward growth as part of the North Texas market, which is why a Fort Worth office made sense, McLaurin said.

“Tarrant County is an amazing place to live and do business,” said McLaurin. “RSM fits into the phenomenal growth of the area perfectly.”

“As the 13th largest city in the U.S., Fort Worth’s population is booming, growing by more than 25 percent in the past decade,” McLaurin said.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“That means there are both businesses and jobs to support that growth, and RSM is ready to serve those companies,” he said. “Not only are we big enough to manage the challenges of today, we also are nimble enough to respond to changes in the market.”

The company is focused on serving clients of all types with audit, tax and consulting services, including long-established companies, startups and newcomers to Fort Worth.

The firm also prioritizes community engagement. The firm’s staff of more than 70 employees is already involved with various nonprofit organizations, including Leadership Fort Worth, Junior Achievement and United Way.

“When you give to your community, your community gives back to you,” said McLaurin.

- Advertisement -

At a recent grand opening celebration of RSM’s office at 5128 Apache Plume Road (Suite 200), Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce CEO Brandom Gengelbach said the company’s investment in Fort Worth underscores the city’s appeal as a destination for new businesses.

With the pandemic continuing to wind down, RSM operates with a hybrid office model, with some employees working remotely and others in the office. “We foster an environment of camaraderie, collaboration and learning—one in which you can be your authentic self and feel seen and supported by leaders and colleagues as you pursue your personal and professional best,” said Ty Beasley, RSM’s North Texas market leader.

“This opening is evidence of a strong local economy and that the business world has confidence in Fort Worth,” Gengelbach said.

Beasley said the RSM is looking to hire more than 130 new employees in North Texas. For more information about opportunities, visit the company’s website. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 employees across 123 countries.