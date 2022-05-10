Accounting firms BKD, DHG merge. New name: FORVIS

Accounting firms BKD and DHG have merged and will begin joint operations June 1 as a new company called FORVIS.

The two firms agreed to the merger in February, saying the combined company will create an enhanced, Top-10, national professional services firm providing assurance, tax and advisory services.

“Business today is moving faster, with greater complexity than ever before,” BKD’s CEO Tom Watson said in a news release. Watson will be CEO of FORVIS. “To lead in this environment, businesses need to anticipate and prepare for what comes next. The past two years have certainly shown us that the world can change instantly, and you can never be too prepared for tomorrow.”

The name FORVIS, a combination of the words forward and vision, reflects the unique heritage of each firm and also the way the new company will operate moving forward, the company said. The new firm merges more than 5,400 partners and team members to form a global company with $1.4 billion in revenue.

FORVIS will differentiate itself with its commitment to deep industry intelligence and exceptional client service, helping clients prepare for what is next, the company said.

“Building on BKD’s and DHG’s strong foundations and legacies, we took a very purposeful and collaborative approach with our naming process, engaging a branding agency to guide us through team member interviews, focus groups and many other activities to develop our brand identity,” said DHG’s chief executive officer, Matt Snow, who will serve as chairman of FORVIS. “We considered more than 200 naming options, including combinations of BKD and DHG, but when we heard FORVIS, we knew it represented who we will be. Together on June 1, we will be infinitely stronger and uniquely focused on what is next.”

In creating a new name, FORVIS’s future leaders and team members sought a moniker that reflected eight shared brand attributes: purposeful, people first, industry intelligence, high quality, ultra- responsive, innovative, forward-thinking and driven. These attributes strengthen the brand identity and represent how FORVIS will care for its people and clients, the company said.

“As a truly national firm, FORVIS will be deeply committed to the meaningful growth of our team members’ careers and the growth and success of our clients,” he said. “Our combined team will be empowered to look to the future, roll up our sleeves and bring clients the resources they need in real time.”

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors ranks among the nation’s Top-15 professional services firms. The firm offers clients a variety of services in accounting, audit and assurance, and tax as well as risk management, technology and cybersecurity, wealth management, valuation services and more. BKD employs more than 3,400 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 states and in myriad industries. Visit www.bkd.com for additional information.

About DHG

With more than 2,000 people in 13 states, Dixon Hughes Goodman ranks among the nation’s Top-20 professional services firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, DHG focuses on major industry lines and serves clients in all 50 states as well as internationally. Visit www.dhg.com for additional information.