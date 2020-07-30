AECOM Hunt names Monte Thurmond to lead its Texas region

AECOM Hunt has named Monte Thurmond as its new executive vice president and division manager of the Texas region. In this role, he will lead all facets of the business unit throughout Texas and the South region.



Thurmond has more than 40 years of experience, working across numerous markets, including aviation, higher education, sports and special events facilities and health care, the company said in an announcement.



Prior to his appointment, Thurmond served as Executive Vice President/Operations Manager within the Southern U.S. region, where he successfully led some of the south region’s largest projects, including AT&T Center in San Antonio, Moody Center in Austin and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

AECOM Hunt is part of AECOM, a professional services company that provides planning, design and engineering, consulting and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019.

– FWBP Staff