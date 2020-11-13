66.4 F
Fort Worth
Friday, November 13, 2020
Business AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project to Near Southside
BusinessTransportation

AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project to Near Southside

By FWBP Staff
TexRail

Other News

Opinion

Richard Connor: An election ends, a door opens to new perspectives

Richard Connor -
Well, it’s over. Or is it? It’s over. Joe Biden is the new president.
Read more
Business

AECOM awarded TEXRail extension project to Near Southside

FWBP Staff -
Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been selected by Trinity Metro to conduct the environmental assessment and preliminary...
Read more
Culture

New golf entertainment venue tees up in North Fort Worth

Neetish Basnet -
After waggling through the uncertain year, a new golf-themed entertainment complex will finally open in North Fort Worth early next year.
Read more
Banking

Banker gets 1-year term for coronavirus relief funds fraud

AP News -
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated PressALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia banker who admitted illegally receiving $1.4 million in fraudulently obtained coronavirus...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been selected by Trinity Metro to conduct the environmental assessment and preliminary engineering for the TEXRail extension project to the Medical District.

Trinity Metro plans to connect the Fort Worth T&P Station to the future TEXRail station in Near Southside, a news release said.

The extension will serve the more than 40,000 people who work in the fast-growing Medical District, plus residents and businesses in the surrounding Near Southside neighborhood.
“We’re thrilled to continue supporting Trinity Metro and the city in its efforts to make public transportation more accessible,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “AECOM looks forward to leveraging its global transportation expertise on this project and remains committed to advancing key infrastructure during this economic recovery.”

The TEXRail commuter rail line opened in January 2019 and extends northeast for 27 miles between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal B. Stations are located along the corridor in North Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Grapevine and DFW Airport.

Currently the rail line only goes as far south as the Fort Worth T&P Station. The new project will extend the line 2.1 miles with a proposed station south of Mistletoe Boulevard, near Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center.

“We are excited about moving forward with this extension to the TEXRail commuter rail line,” Jon-Erik “AJ” Arjanen, vice president and chief operating officer of Trinity Metro, said in the news release. “Working through the environmental assessment and preliminary engineering are important phases in this project.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership on TEXRail had increased by more than 50% to more than 50,000 per month, providing a more efficient and environmentally conscious transportation method for riders.

As project consultant, AECOM’s role will include a study to review the environmental impact of the project. AECOM will prepare the preliminary engineering plans, environmental documentation and support public outreach consistent with all Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. In a similar role, AECOM supported Trinity Metro throughout the development of the initial phase of the TEXRail project.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleNew golf entertainment venue tees up in North Fort Worth
Next articleRichard Connor: An election ends, a door opens to new perspectives

Latest News

Business

North Texas housing market remains strong in October

FWBP Staff -
Slow down? Not in the North Texas residential real estate market. The October Housing...
Read more
Business

As virus cases rise, Southwest sees slower travel recovery

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines cautioned Thursday that the tenuous recovery in air...
Read more
Business

Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and KEN SWEET AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday,...
Read more
Business

Texas Turkey facility shuts down production after explosion

AP News -
TYLER, Texas (AP) — A company in eastern Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut...
Read more
Business

Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101