Affiliated Bank rebrands as Susser Bank

Affiliated Bank N.A. has changed its name to Susser Bank to better reflect its ambitious growth strategy. Since 2018, the bank has operated under the ownership and direction of Susser Banc Holdings Corporation, led by fifth-generation Texas entrepreneur Sam L. Susser.

“Texans deserve a long-term, collaborative partner that has their best interests at heart,” says Chairman Susser. “Our personalized, transparent approach is dedicated to serving entrepreneurs, professionals, and privately-held companies. Our single-minded purpose is to create outstanding financial solutions that benefit our clients, team members and the communities where we operate.”

“Our name change is more than just cosmetic,” adds President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Schmid. “The Susser Bank name reflects the bank’s values, entrepreneurial spirit and reinvigorated focus on the customer experience. At Susser, we have empowered our team to access the information and resources they need to efficiently serve our clients.”

While the name change legally went into effect December 31, 2020, Susser Bank recently introduced a new logo, website, social media updates and core marketing materials.

“Susser Bank is built to last, not to sell,” said Susser. “This gives our clients and team members peace of mind as the pace of consolidation in banking continues to accelerate.”

“Our reputation is everything,” he said. “Our clients tell us our number one strength is the extraordinary customer experience our team delivers. We are leveraging that strength to build relationships in the communities we serve. Texans can count on Susser Bank for decades to come.”

Schmid noted Susser Bank is taking a vigilant, proactive approach to meeting clients’ needs in the greater Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Round Rock markets. Susser Bank is for entrepreneurs who need a banking team that can deliver results, according to a news release from the bank. Susser Bank opened a new Fort Worth branch at 4200 South Hulen Street, Suite 110, last August.

susserbank.com