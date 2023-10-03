50 years after takeoff, DFW Airport still revving the economy in North Texas and beyond

As the second largest airport in the United States and the second-busiest in the world, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is a major economic driver for North Texas and the entire state.

Ahead of DFW Airport’s 50th anniversary in 2024, officials on Monday (Oct. 2) released the airport’s first major economic impact study since 2015. Conducted by the Perryman Group, the study shows visitor spending since 2015 has increased 24.7 percent, from $19.2 billion to $23.96 billion, and the number of jobs grew 25 percent, from 508,272 to 634,789, during that period.

The study, released at Monday’s 2023 State of the Airport luncheon, estimated that the airport contributes an estimated $38 billion in direct and indirect payroll support and $24 billion in visitor spending.

The airport generates about $5 billion in state and local tax revenue each year as well as about $7.1 billion in federal revenue.

“We are proud to continue serving as one of the main economic engines not just in North Texas, but in the entire state of Texas,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW International Airport. “DFW is committed to making the investments and developing the strategic relationships around the world that will lead to even more destinations, support new flights, create unforgettable travel experiences and attract the best talent in the industry.”

The airport is on-track to welcome 80 million passengers this year, eclipsing pre-pandemic levels. Airlines operating at DFW serve more than 250 destinations.

“Airports are not just gateways to the world, they are gateways for our community’s prosperity and progress,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “DFW’s success as a job creator and economic engine is connecting our region to global audiences and enhancing economic opportunities for our businesses and residents alike.”

In addition to the study, the airport released video renderings of plans for the upcoming construction of the new Terminal F and renovation of Terminal C. Both projects are part of a previously announced $4.8 billion capital investment for major upgrades.

DFW’s yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary will include a variety of events and activities. The airport was dedicated on Sept. 23, 1973 and was the largest airport ever constructed in the U.S.

Flight service began on Jan. 13, 1974. The 50th anniversary celebration begins on Jan. 13, 2024.

“DFW will enter its golden year in 2024 as the second-busiest airport in the world, built on a half-century legacy of growth, innovation and unparalleled support from the community and business partners we serve, along with our owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth,” Donohue said.