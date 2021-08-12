Thursday, August 12, 2021
Alcon to release new lens with high comfort level

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), a leader in eye care with U.S. operations based in Fort Worth, on Aug. 11  announced plans to launch TOTAL30, what is calls the first-and-only monthly replacement, Water Gradient lens. Alcon says the lens “feels like nothing, even on day 30.”

Using Alcon’s proprietary Water Gradient material first introduced with DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses, TOTAL30 delivers a premium wearing experience for reusable contact lens wearers. Reusable lenses account for an estimated 45% of the $9 billion global contact lens market. Alcon calls it “the first breakthrough innovation in the $4 billion reusable lens segment in years.”

“We are incredibly proud to expand our TOTAL brand with TOTAL30, the newest member of the Water Gradient family, designed for reusable lens wearers,” said Andy Pawson, President and General Manager of the Global Vision Care Franchise at Alcon. “While daily disposable contact lenses remain appealing to many lens wearers, approximately two-thirds of contact lens wearers globally choose reusable lenses.3 Despite this preference, innovation within the reusable lens segment has lagged behind daily disposables over the past 10 years. Today, we change that by delivering a reusable lens with a Water Gradient surface that remains durable for a full 30 days to help people see brilliantly.” 

Studies show that comfort plays a critical role in the lens-wearing experience and brand loyalty of contact lens wearers.

TOTAL30 sphere will be commercially available in the U.S. beginning in September 2021. In Europe, TOTAL30 will be rolled out to a limited number of countries in 2021, with full commercial availability in early 2022.

