Alliance Town Center gets new Texas Oncology cancer treatment facility

Texas Oncology recently opened a cancer care center in Alliance Town Center that combines oncology, hematology and infusion treatment in one location.

The new 22,300-square-foot facility of Texas Oncology-Keller is on the new same site as Texas Breast Specialists-Keller, which provides breast surgery.

“This new cancer center allows us to bring advanced cancer care to more patients in the growing Alliance Corridor and Keller region,” said Dr. Steven Paulson, president and chairman of the board of Texas Oncology.

The new center is a major expansion for Texas-Oncology-Keller, doubling the number of infusion chairs available to patients.

Paulson said the center brings patients access to Texas Oncology’s cutting-edge precision medicine program, which allows physicians to choose treatments that are based on based on genetic understanding of each patient’s disease.

“Ultimately, these benefits will make cancer care less stressful for the patient and their family,” Paulson said.

In late August, the center will begin offering radiation oncology services with a Varian Truebeam linear accelerator for radiation treatment.

“As people and businesses continue to move to the Alliance Corridor and Keller region, access to comprehensive cancer care becomes increasingly important,” said Dr. Henrik Illum, medical oncologist at Texas Oncology–Keller.

“With a range of specialties and services, and an integrated team of physicians, nurses, and support staff, Texas Oncology–Keller expects to care for more than 100 patients per day,” Illum said.

Hillwood and Meridian were developers for the project. Corgan and Merididan were the architects and DPR was the general contractor.

Texas Oncology is a private practice with more than 500 physicians and 210 locations across the state. Meeting the oncology needs of Texans for more than 35 years, the practice includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery.