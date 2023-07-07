AllianceTexas mainstay Peloton Land Solutions acquired by engineering giant Westwood

Fort Worth-based Peloton Land Solutions has been acquired by national engineering giant Westwood.

Westwood’s acquisition of Peloton advances the Minneapolis-based firm’s goal of expanding its reach into more markets and adding more services. Peloton, founded in 2010, has about 200 employees and offices in Frisco, Dallas and Las Vegas as well as headquarters in Fort Worth.

Peloton is the planner and engineering firm of record for Hillwood’s 27,000-acre, master-planned development, AllianceTexas. The development includes the Alliance Global Logistics Hub, which provides transportation options as an inland port for rail lines, highways and Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. AllianceTexas also includes corporate campuses, housing developments, entertainment venues and shopping centers.

Peloton provides engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, hydraulics, hydrology, and environmental solutions for public infrastructure, private development, and energy projects. The company has received several awards for Best Firms to Work For, Hot Firms, and top local workplaces.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“Their people are top of the industry and complement Westwood’s strong team,” Westwood Chief Operations Officer Bryan P. Powell said in a statement. “We look forward to the expansion of Westwood and the professional service capabilities we can offer clients.”

Peloton President Richard Payne stated: “We believe that joining Westwood will give our people many more opportunities to grow and advance their careers. Being able to provide our team with those opportunities is what we value most. We are proud of our team’s strong technical background, diverse skillset, and years of experience at all levels. The high-quality work we have done in Texas and Nevada over the last 13 years is proof of that.”

“The expertise combined by both companies will provide high-quality service to our clients and advanced opportunities for our teams,” said Randall P. Pogue, who oversees strategy and operations for Westwood’s Southern region.

Peloton will operate as “Peloton Land Solutions, a Westwood company” for a period of time and continue to serve clients from its current locations.

- Advertisement -

Westwood was founded in 1972 and operates 23 offices with more than 1,000 employees.