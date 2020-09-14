85.1 F
Business Amazon looking to hire 6,500 in North Texas
Amazon looking to hire 6,500 in North Texas

By FWBP Staff

Amazon has announced the hiring for 100,000 new full and part-time jobs across the operations network, including more than 6,500 jobs in Dallas and Fort Worth.
There already are more than 43,500 Amazon jobs already existing in Texas, the company said.
Amazon has a starting wage of $15 per hour with industry-leading benefits starting on day one of employment. The company is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires in select cities.


Amazon has already opened 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, and delivery stations this year and hundreds of additional locations are opening by the end of the year to serve customers during what is expected to be its biggest peak season ever. 
Amazon opened a new fulfillment center in south west Dallas – bringing a total of six fulfillment centers to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Additionally, Amazon announced three new delivery stations in Fort Worth, Frisco, and Forney, bringing thousands of additional jobs to the state metroplex.
Learn more at: www.amazon.com/apply

