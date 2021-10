There are more holiday jobs on the way for North Texas as Amazon on Monday announced 150,000 seasonal jobs are available across the U.S. Of those jobs, 15,000 will be in Texas and over 6,500 here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Amazon has several fulfillment centers as well as an Amazon Air center at […]

