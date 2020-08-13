Amazon to open fulfillment center in Forney

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Aug. 13 announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in Forney, adding to the online retail giant’s North Texas operations.

The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new full-time jobs with pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We’re excited to be expanding our network of operations in Forney,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. We look forward to creating over 500 jobs for the local Forney community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

“Bringing a transcendent company such as Amazon to Forney is a huge step for our community,” said Mary Penn, Mayor of Forney in a news release. “One of my biggest priorities has been to create more jobs and bring economic opportunity to our citizens. Now more than ever, this is a crucial time for economic growth and I feel confident Amazon will bring that to the City of Forney. I’m grateful to Amazon, city council and staff for making this possible.”

In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center Amazon associates be handling bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

Amazon is also planning a new 200,000 square-foot delivery station in Forney, which is anticipated to launch later in 2020. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The delivery station will create over 100 full- and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to provide services for Amazon Flex. For more information: www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome Amazon to our growing community. This announcement shows that Forney offers a great climate and resources for businesses to thrive,” said Derald Cooper, Forney city councilmember. “Our council believes it’s critically important to bring more opportunities to Forney so residents have the opportunity to work where they live. This is a great step forward and I am excited to see how Amazon positively impacts our community.”

Along with a minimum starting wage from $15, Amazon offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“Creating new opportunities for members of this community is one of my biggest passions and I’m confident Amazon will offer that. It’s important to pursue great companies like Amazon due to their ability to offer good pay, benefits, and other excellent resources to its employees,” said Kevin Moon, Forney city councilmember. “This will prove to industry leaders that Forney is a great place to operate a business. The benefits of welcoming Amazon to our city will be felt community wide and I’m looking forward to seeing what other amazing opportunities it will bring.”