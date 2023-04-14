American Aero FTW top-ranked in survey

For the sixth consecutive year, American Aero FTW topped the list of the best FBOs in the world in the annual Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Reader Survey.

American Aero, a fixed-base operator (FBO) serving private aviation travelers at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, was once again ranked the best FBO in Texas and the South-Central Region and tied for No. 2 worldwide. The survey included more than 4,500 operators, American Aero said in a news release.

The release quoted AIN: “American Aero FTW’s facility was designed from the start to incorporate virtually every feature to improve the customer experience, and it has certainly accomplished that goal according to AIN’s readers who have placed it firmly in the top 5 percent of all FBOs since 2017 when its current facility opened.”

The AIN survey is the industry’s only independent evaluation of fixed-base operators, American Aero said. Results are based on reviews of passengers, pilots, flight crews, and dispatchers who are asked to evaluate passenger and crew amenities, customer service representatives, line service and facilities.

“This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to redefine the FBO experience and set new standards for customer service and safety,” said American Aero General Manager Angela Thurmond. “Whether you’re flying a Gulfstream jet, a Piper Cub, or a military cargo plane, we will do everything we can to make sure you have an extraordinary experience.”

Thurmond said her team, which is trained in Ritz-Carlton customer service protocol and NATA Safety First procedures, is motivated to excel and is consistently recognized in the survey’s “Above and Beyond” category. The 2023 recipient of that award is customer service representative Ashley Harris, who joined the FBO in early 2022.

“Ashley represents the American Aero spirit with every customer interaction,” Thurmond said. “She goes to great lengths to make sure each guest feels welcomed and cared for as they travel through the Fort Worth-Dallas area.”

American Aero FTW, founded in 2012 and based at Meacham is focused on refueling, ground handling, servicing, and storing of business and private aviation aircraft and on providing extensive crew and passenger amenities. It is the primary tenant and only FBO in the airport’s administration building and offers 300,000 square feet of leasable hangar and office space.

For more information visit AmericanAero.com.