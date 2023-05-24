American gears up for Memorial Day rush, summer travel

The busy summer travel seasons takes off this Memorial Day weekend and American Airlines is prepared to handle the rush.

Between Friday and Aug. 14, the airline expects to serve more than 50 million customers.

“Following industry-leading reliability over the winter holidays, American has carried that operation momentum into 2023 – currently leading the industry in on-time departures,” the airline said in a statement.

The Fort Worth-based airline also said it “is doubling down on operational reliability and has invested in new technology to get customers on their way faster.”

During the Memorial Day weekend, American plans to operate 26,637 flights and serve 2.9 million customers.

Through the peak summer travel months, the airline will operate 469,461 flights and serve 52 million customers.

American has increased its workforce to 130,800 employees, up 17,600 people from 2021.

Airline officials recommend that travelers arrive at the airport two hours before schedule domestic departments and three hours in advance of international flights.

Travelers are also encouraged to download the American Airlines app for access to check-in, boarding passes and to connect with a representative.