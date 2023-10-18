American Paint Horse Association appoints new CEO

Veteran equine industry executive David Dellin has been appointed chief executive officer of the American Paint Horse Association. As CEO, Dellin will lead Fort Worth-based APHA’s family of brands: the nonprofit American Paint Horse Association, its wholly owned for-profit subsidiary Marked For Greatness Properties LLC, and the charitable American Paint Horse Foundation.

With more than a decade of experience as part of APHA’s senior management team, Dellin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the position. An Oklahoma State University graduate, Dellin first joined APHA as director of judges in 2012. He previously was a professional horse trainer and judge, and also served as past president of the National Snaffle Bit Association.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead APHA into the future,” Dellin said. “For the last decade, I’ve been proud to be part of one of the most innovative and creative organizations in the equine industry. The opportunity to now lead that same organization is one that I look forward to with great enthusiasm.”

“Dave Dellin is the right leader to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities,” APHA President David Lands said. “Dave has illustrated the ability to coalesce and inspire our team of professionals who work extremely hard for our customers, partners, sponsors and donors. APHA staff and the board of directors are genuinely excited for Dave, our organizations and Paint fans around the world. I’m confident in his ability to lead and work collaboratively to ensure our continued success.”

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded in 1962.

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, APHA has direct access to more than 3 million annual visitors in the revitalized historical district. The association’s “Legacy of Color” bronze horse statues display in the center of the Stockyards’ Mule Alley is one of Fort Worth’s most recognizable and photographed public art pieces.