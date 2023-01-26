Another fun-packed weekend on tap at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The show goes on, the action continues, the fun never stops as the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo gears up for its third weekend with a full slate of activities.

Here’s a list, courtesy of FWSSR:

TCU DAY – Thursday

Purple pride will reverberate across the Stock Show grounds on TCU Day (Thursday Jan. 26). Anyone wearing TCU garb gets free general admission and rodeo tickets are half price for anyone with a valid TCU student or faculty ID. The atmosphere in Dickies Arena may feel a bit like halftime at Amon G. Carter Stadium with the TCU Horned Frog Band in the stands, the TCU Showgirls performing, Superfrog pumping up the energy and the TCU Men’s Chorale singing the National Anthem. Adding to the purple gleam: the Horned Frog equestrian team will take on South Dakota State University in the Stock Show Bowl beginning at 10 a.m. in the John Justin Arena.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

AUDITORIUM CONCERT SERIES – Friday and Saturday

Two performances are scheduled this weekend in the Will Rogers Auditorium: Oneus – Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Larry the Cable Guy – Saturday at 8 p.m.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS – Friday

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 55-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

- Advertisement -

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE/The Corkyard – Friday through Monday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

BUBBLES & BITES – Sunday

Bubbles & Bites is a champagne and food event scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Round Up Inn at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall. More information and tickets are available online.

- Advertisement -

ESCARAMUZA AND CHARRO CALA COMPETION – Sunday

Take in the beauty of the FWSSR Texas Invitational Escaramuza and Charro Cala competition at 10 a.m. in Will Rogers Coliseum. Escaramuza and Charro Cala history dates to the Mexican Revolution and are part of the traditional Charreada or Mexican competitions. Equestrians wearing elaborate costumes and sporting custom saddles and handcrafted equipment add a uniqueness and style that make the Escaramuza and Charro Cala a must-see event.

BID CALLING CONTEST – Sunday

The cadenced chants of auctioneers calling for bids on items for sale is a unique phenomenon that few people outside of the livestock industry experience. The bid-calling competition pits these talented men and women against each other in an auctioneering contest that promises excitement, fun (and the public is welcome to join in the bidding).

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Daily

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament is in full swing in Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO TOURNAMENT and its $1 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension for Fort Worth rodeo spectators. More information and tickets are available online.

LIVESTOCK AND HORSE SHOWS – Daily

The weekend provides an opportunity to casually stroll the barns and see the most beautiful cattle in the world. Ranchers from across the nation have brought bulls, cows and calves that will be in pristine condition for the judge’s (and the public’s) eyes. Rabbits, sheep, horses and even swine are also on the grounds.

CARNIVAL MIDWAY AND PETTING ZOO – Daily

Carnival Midway hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Petting Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily featuring cuddly animals – lambs, chickens, llamas, tortoises, ducks, rabbits and even a heated lemur playland. Kiddos can channel their inner Fort Worth rodeo champion when they climb aboard at the pony ride.

RODEO SHOPPING & GO TEXAN MARKETPLACE – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. Texas entrepreneurs processing and selling a variety of goods ranging from smoked meats and condiments to clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market.