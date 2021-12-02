Arlington Economic Development Corp. names new executive director

Arlington Economic Development Corporation announced Dec. 1 the organization has named Broderick Green as AEDC!s new Executive Director. He will begin on Dec/ 15, 2021.

“Broderick’s credentials, experience and personality make him an excellent leader for economic development in Arlington,” said Trey Yelverton, City Manager of Arlington. “He has demonstrated success in all facets of economic development, business development and community leadership. We are very excited to have someone of his ability leading AEDC. I am confident he will bring innovation and strategic direction that will be a true asset in the continued development of the Arlington economy.”

Green was selected after a national search with executive search firm, The PACE Group.

Green has more than 13 years’ experience in economic development and leaves his position as Senior Manager of Economic Development for Amazon in Washington, D.C. Prior to his time at Amazon, he led the business development efforts for the JAXUSA Partnership in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead this new Economic Development Corporation.” Green said. “My passion for local economic development was sparked early in my career while rebuilding communities torn apart by natural disaster. Everything I have done since then has prepared me for this unique opportunity to get back to what I love most – serving people. I’ve been fortunate to experience the energy of this community and share the conviction that Arlington is ‘The American Dream City’.”

Green obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of New Orleans and is a graduate of University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. He has been recognized by multiple economic development organizations for his innovation and impact on economic development including, DCI’s Rising 40 under 40 Star in Economic Development and Consultant Connect’s North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers List. In addition, he has received several recognitions for his work and impact in the communities he has served.

“The foundation here is solid, but my immediate goals are to build AEDCs direction and work quickly to expand on recent successes. I’m ready to hit the ground running and look forward to partnering with local leadership to showcase Arlington’s strengths as a place to establish or expand a business.”

Earlier this year, The City of Arlington and AEDC!s Board contracted with The PACE Group to launch its national search for the organization’s first Executive Director. As part of the process, the group spent a substantial amount of time with City leadership to understand AEDC’s focus for its search and evaluation efforts.

AEDC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to recruit business and industry, help local companies grow and generate quality job opportunities throughout the Arlington metro area. AEDC aids new businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. AEDC also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry.