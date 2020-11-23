59.1 F
Business Arlington firm designing new hotel in Las Colinas
Arlington firm designing new hotel in Las Colinas

By FWBP Staff
Arlington-based Type Six Design & Development has announced the firm has received zoning approval from the City of Irving for a new six-story Hotel Indigo by IHG in the heart of Las Colinas.  The design features a six-story (90-foot tall tower), 150 room hotel with canal views, and a 90-seat, full-service restaurant. The project is scheduled to start construction in the second quarter 2021. 

The design developed by Type Sixalso includes 3,300 square foot of meeting space, Full service restaurant and bar, Infinity edge swimming Pool, fitness center, and 155 surface parking spaces. In addition to its architectural services, Type Six will provide MEP and Structural Engineering support for the hotel. 

“We’re excited to move forward with the innovative design we’ve developed for Hotel Indigo,” said James Lusty, Type Six Co-founder. “Focusing on a balance of form and function, we’re proud to bring this much-needed hotel to Las Colinas as it continues to rapidly expand as an ever-growing destination in DFW.”

Part of InterContinental Hotels Group, Hotel Indigo is a group of custom designed boutique hotels worldwide featuring  119 locations and 14,679 rooms worldwide. The Irving location will join two other Hotel Indigo properties in DFW. However, the brand boasts that each hotel is as individual as its surroundings and is also a reflection of the local flavor. 

Type Six recently completed the design of several leading hotels in the area including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt hotels. The firm also is working on the headquarters for locally owned State Bank of Texas in Las Colinas. 

