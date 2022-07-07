Arnold Gachman to be honored as Fort Worth Business Executive of the Year

Arnold G. Gachman, owner of Gamtex Industries, will be honored as the 2022 Fort Worth Business Executive of the Year at the 52nd Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame event on Nov. 1 at the Fort Worth Club.

Gachman’s selection as this year’s honoree was announced by Texas Wesleyan University, the Fort Worth Business Press and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

“Arnie Gachman is not only a Fort Worth business leader, he also is showing the path to success for the next generation of business owners and business leaders,” said Fredrick G. Slabach, president of Texas Wesleyan University.

“In addition to being a successful business owner, Arnie gives back to the community by serving on numerous boards,” Slabach said. “He is the past national president of ISRI (Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries), the trade association for recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, glass, paper and plastic, as well as past chair of the board of Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital — to name a few. Most recently Arnie received the Royal Purple Award from Texas Christian University for outstanding alumni and community service.”

Gachman “demonstrates the change a business owner can make in our community,” Slabach added. “For this and his countless contributions, he is most deserving of the title Business Executive of the Year. It is our honor to recognize him at the 52nd Business Hall of Fame ceremony.”

Gachman leads the 108-year-old family business founded in Fort Worth by his grandfather Jacob Gachman. A graduate of R.L. Paschal High School and TCU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in financial management, Gachman has worked at the family business for more than 60 years.

He has served as president of the company since 1974.

Besides serving as president of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), he was past chair of the National Association Supply Co-Operative, founding board member of the Texas Cast Metals Association and vice president of the Recycling Council or Texas. He is also a recipient of the ISRI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gachman’s other community leadership roles including serving on the boards of the Sammons Transplant Institute at Baylor Medical, Presbyterian Night Shelter and TCU Medical School Development.

He is also a past chair of the University of North Texas Health Science Center Foundation and a member of the UNTHSC Advisory Board. He received the Person of Vision Award from UNTHSC in 2012.

Gachman and his wife, Harriette, were honored with the All Saints Foundation Moncrief Heritage Award in 2013, and recognized with the Rosenthal Spirit of Federation Award in 2018 and TCU’s Royal Purple Award in 2022 for outstanding alumni and community service.

The Gachmans have two children and four grandchildren. They are members of Congregation Ahavath Sholom and Beth El Congregation, the Exchange Club, Jewel Charity Ball, Shady Oaks Country Club and the Fort Worth Club.

Tickets

Tickets to the Business Hall of Fame event are $300 per person.

The following sponsorship opportunities are also available:

Executive Sponsor – $25,000

Leadership Sponsor – $10,000

Blue & Gold Sponsor – $5,000

Table Sponsor – $3,000

To make reservations and purchase tickets, contact Christian Garcia at 817-531-7523 or RSVP@txwes.edu. The reception begins at 6 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 p.m. Dress is business attire and tickets are available to the general public.