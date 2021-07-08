Thursday, July 8, 2021
92.1 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness News

As economy reopened, US consumer borrowing surged in May

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
🕐 1 min read
woman holding black smartphone near silver macbook
Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP News.

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
July 8, 2021 GMT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way.

Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It marked the fourth straight month of strong growth in consumer borrowing and followed an April advance of $20 billion.

The May borrowing total was driven by a $26.1 billion increase in the category that includes auto and student loans, which followed a $21 billion rise in that category in April.

The category that covers credit cards saw a $9.2 billion rise in May, the strongest advance since a $10.9 billion increase in January 2020 before the economy was laid low by a global pandemic.

Consumers’ use of credit cards has been falling since early 2020 as households cut back on their use of credit in the face of the pandemic-triggered recession.

Previous articleSamuel Gardner III
Next articleJeff Williams named Arlington’s 2021 Dream Builder
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Limited Offer!