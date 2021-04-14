Australian company to build Parker County plant

Wagners Composite Fiber Technologies, a major Australian manufacturer of composite fiber materials used for bridges, walkways, boardwalks, electrical crossarms and uses that need materials to withstand the harshest weather environments will build a large manufacturing facility in Parker County.

Wagners bought 12 acres in Cresson, and will start construction on the U.S. manufacturing plant immediately, the company said in a news release. Over the next 10 years, Wagners CFT intends to make a significant investment into the future headquarters of its U.S. manufacturing business, which is forecasted to employ 305 full time employees.

“Wagners is a fantastic addition to Parker County and is a huge step forward in providing local employment options to our residents,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said in a news release issued by the Parker County Economic Development Council (PCEDC).

“We expect this high-quality job growth to continue in Parker County and I would like to thank Mayor Conway, the Cresson City Council, and the PCEDC for their support of this project,” Deen said.

The City of Cresson approved the project zoning at its March 23, 2021, City Council meeting.

Business operations on the site are expected to begin by the end of 2021.

“The City of Cresson is honored to welcome Wagners to their new home in Cresson. This is extremely exciting to be a part of growth from an Australian company to our little prairie town. The impact to the job market alone is beyond wonderful! We are so proud to be a partner with Parker County and the PCEDC team in finding the perfect home for this outstanding business” Cresson Mayor Teena Conway said.

“The leadership team at Wagners CFT is excited to expand and grow the business in North Texas and proud to join the Cresson community,” the company said in its announcement.

“At full capacity, this facility will produce over 500 miles of fiberglass structural members providing stakeholders with a green, long life and maintenance free building material to reduce cost and the carbon footprint of infrastructure in Texas and the broader United States of America,” the company said.

Wagners Composite Fiber Technologies (CFT) started in 2002.

“Using a unique pull-winding process, our pioneering use of composite material led to supplying Australia nationally. We have experienced growth ever since and gained global delivery capability with exports ranging to the USA, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand amongst others,” the company said on its website.

Wagners CFT has pioneered the use of structural FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic) in pedestrian, marine and electrical infrastructure worldwide and will primarily be focused on pedestrian bridges, boardwalks and marine piers amongst a range of FRP products, the company announcement said.

“Using the unique ‘pull-winding’ process, Wagners CFT structural members achieve a higher strength than steel, while remaining light weight and completely resistant to rot, rust and corrosion providing customers with a 100 year design life,” Wagners said.

The Parker County Economic Development Council says the county is growing into a major player in the recruitment of employers. With two major interstates, rail availability, and its location adjacent to Fort Worth Parker County is seeing an influx of interest from national searches and site consultants.

“Having an organization on the ground to play the long game is paying dividends in recruiting employers to Parker County,” said Wayne Garrett, chairman of the PCEDC. “The support of our membership makes it possible for the PCEDC to work through multi-year and complicated business recruitment projects.”

www.WagnersCFT.com