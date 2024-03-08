TCU to receive chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce will honor Texas Christian University with the Spirit of Enterprise Award at the chamber’s 2024 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. March 27 at the Cowtown Coliseum, 121 E. Exchange Ave.

The Spirit of Enterprise Award, presented by American Airlines, recognizes local enterprises for outstanding contributions to the development of the Fort Worth community, the chamber said in a news release. TCU also received the award in 2005 and is the only two-time winner.

TCU celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2023, showcasing its significant contributions to Fort Worth and bringing nationwide attention to TCU’s role as a major economic driver and innovator in the region, the chamber said.

TCU’s landmark year featured a number of significant milestones, including the ongoing construction of a new medical campus in Fort Worth’s medical district; graduation of the first class from the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at TCU; display of commemorative murals in a number of cities across the country, including Fort Worth; and a $1B-plus fundraising campaign.

“We are deeply grateful to receive the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, which recognizes our commitment to Fort Worth and its vibrant community,” said TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. “Our 150th anniversary year was a remarkable one, thanks to the amazing support of the people of Fort Worth. We are proud to be part of our city’s storied history and contribute to its economic vitality.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Fort Worth and its residents is a huge source of pride for TCU,” added Daniel W. Pullin, the university’s president. “Together, we are a community of culture, leadership and innovation dedicated to building a stronger future. We share in each other’s success and the spirit that makes Fort Worth ‘Home of the Horned Frogs.’”

Chamber president and CEO Steve Montgomery said TCU’s “commitment to innovation and community engagement has bolstered our local economy, creating a ripple effect of growth and opportunity.”

Along with the TCU award presentation, the chamber’s annual meeting will feature presentation of the Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award to Fort Worth business and civic leader Rosa Navejar and also an update on important chamber initiatives.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom will deliver the keynote address and will join Montgomery in a question and answer session.