Baby gorilla adds newborn joy to Fort Worth Zoo’s anniversary celebration

As the Fort Worth Zoo marks the 30th anniversary of the “New Zoo in ’92” reinvention, a newcomer is helping make the celebration even more joyful.

A baby western lowland gorilla was born at the zoo on Nov. 6. The yet-to-be named male primate is the offspring of parents Gracie and Elmo. He is the second western lowland gorilla born at the Fort Worth Zoo.

The baby gorilla has stayed close to his mother as he acclimates into the zoo’s s World of Primates habitat. Mother and baby are integrating into the primate troop, mimicking family dynamics in the wild, according to zoo officials.

The baby can be seen indoors and outdoors at various times of the day.

Western lowland gorillas are regarded as critically endangered by the Union for Conservation of Nature due to disease and hunting. Contributing to their endangerment: gorillas have an especially low reproductive rate, which would continue to threaten their survival even if disease and hunting were dramatically curtailed.

Ongoing efforts to conserve endangered species have been a top priority of the Fort Worth Zoo for 30 years. The zoo’s commitment to conservation has resulted in remarkable achievements, ensuring that new generations of species around the world are born and thriving.

At the same time, zoo visitors have been able to experience a world of animals in Fort Worth.

Visitors will be able to meet the new baby gorilla during the Fort Worth Zoo’s 30th Anniversary Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19. Admission is half price and free for members. The event will include live music, zookeeper chats, photo opportunities, animal-related special activities and giveaways (while supplies last). For more information about the event, visit this page.