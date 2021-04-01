Ben E. Keith begins shipping from new distribution center in Albuquerque

On March 29, Ben E. Keith Foods shipped the first orders from its newest foodservice distribution center in Albuquerque. The new facility will service all of New Mexico, Southern Colorado, far West Texas, and El Paso, Texas.

Construction of the 275,000-square-foot distribution center began November 2019.

“We are so pleased to be shipping out of our new distribution center in New Mexico,” said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. “Although 2020 was an unprecedented year for the foodservice community, we never paused construction knowing this center would need to be ready as the country began to recover. This new facility will continue to improve ability to serve our customers throughout our market area.”

The new facility will include features such as: Dematic Multi-shuttles, Frick’s state-of-the-art Refrigeration System and security system, LED lighting, exclusive WMS Systems, a modern test kitchen, and training center.

The division will offer 12,500 unique items, and has added over 40 employees in the past 12 months.

