Tickets now on sale for American Basketball Championships at Dickies Arena

For the fourth consecutive year, the American Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball championships will be contested at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. Single-session ticket packages for the championships are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

The American Basketball Championships will expand to 14 teams for both men and women this season with the women’s tournament running March 9-13 and the men’s event scheduled for March 13-17. Tickets to the women’s championship and the first session of the men’s championship will be general admission. The first session of the men’s championship also includes the championship final of the women’s tournament.

Single ticket prices for the women’s sessions start at $15 and are general admission. Single ticket prices for the men’s tournament start at $25 with three tiers of available seating and price levels. For special pricing and packages for 9+ tickets, email GroupSales@DickiesArena.com.

All tickets are subject to Ticketmaster and facility fees.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 American Athletic Conference Basketball Championships:

Saturday, March 9

Women – Session 1

Women’s Game 1: No. 13 seed vs. No. 12 seed – 4 p.m.

Women’s Game 2: No. 14 seed vs. No. 11 seed – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Women – Session 2

Women’s Game 3 – No 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed – noon

Women’s Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed – 2 p.m.

Women – Session 3

Women’s Game 5 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed – 6 p.m.

Women’s Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 seed – 8 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Women – Session 4

Women’s Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 seed – noon

Women’s Game 8 – Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 seed – 2 p.m.

Women – Session 5

Women’s Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 seed – 6 p.m.

Women’s Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 seed – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Women – Session 6

Women’s Game 11 – Semifinal 1, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 6 p.m.

Women’s Game 12 – Semifinal 2, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Men – Session 1/Women – Session 7

Men’s Game 1 – No. 13 seed vs. No. 12 seed – noon

Men’s Game 2 – No. 14 seed vs. No. 11 seed – 2 p.m.

Women’s Game 13 – Championship, Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Men – Session 2

Men’s Game 3 – No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed – 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Game 4 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 seed – 1:30 p.m.

Men – Session 3

Men’s Game 5 – No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed – 6 p.m.

Men’s Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 6 seed – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Men – Session 4

Men’s Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 seed – noon

Men’s Game 8 – Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 seed – 2 p.m.

Men – Session 5

Men’s Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 seed – 6 p.m.

Men’s Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 seed – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Men – Session 6

Men’s Game 11 – Semifinal 1, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 2 p.m.

Men’s Game 12 – Semifinal 2, Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Men – Session 7