Baylor Scott & White to cut some jobs due to COVID-19 impact

Baylor Scott & White Healthcare System on Tuesday announced it will be cutting some costs and jobs in response to economic conditions related to the impact of COVID-19.

The healthcare system said it would implement temporary salary reductions of senior executives, make some changes to physician compensation models, furloughing and shifting work hours of employees and a reduction to the workforce of about 3% or about 1,200 employees.

“While designed to better match our resources with evolving community needs, any decisions to part with our people are always very difficult,” a spokesman for the hospital system said. “We are committed to supporting these team members’ transitions in every way possible.”

Baylor Scott & White also said that in June, the organization will be raising the hourly rate for nearly 12,000 nurses and staff.