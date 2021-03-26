77.5 F
Bell cuts ribbon for Manufacturing Technology Center

FWBP Staff
Manufacturing Technology Center expected to be fully operational later this year. Credit: Bell Textron

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, celebrated the start of operations at its state-of-the-art Manufacturing Technology Center with a small gathering and ribbon cutting ceremony March 26.

Bell leaders and employees as well as local North Texas community leaders, including Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, were in attendance. This event marks the next milestone in the center’s development before its grand opening, targeted for this summer, the company said.

“Through the Manufacturing Technology Center, we can showcase how we will deliver the most affordable, capable and reliable aircraft for the warfighter,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO, Bell. “As we work together to define the next generation of Bell products, it’s been gratifying to watch this new facility become a reality.”

Bell says the MTC is an innovative proving ground where Bell plans to test and refine technologies and processes and demonstrate readiness and ability to successfully build and support Future Vertical Lift aircraft and other new products.

It offers a digitally connected space for collaboration between Bell teams in an environment that promotes smart risk taking. New systems will be tested and vetted for production suitability before being introduced to Bell’s future factories.

Bell broke ground on the facility August 2020 and anticipates the facility to be fully operational later this year.

