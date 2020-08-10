96.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 10, 2020
AviationBusinessManufacturing

Bell unveils new manufacturing technology center

By FWBP Staff
Bell courtesy photo

Other News

Sports

Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer President Donald Trump joined a U.S. senator and a number of...
Read more
Business

Report: Amazon in talks with Simon on empty retail slots

FWBP Staff -
That space in the mall that used to be occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears? It might just get filled by one...
Read more
Entertainment

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

AP News -
By THALIA BEATY Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New...
Read more
Management

Star-Telegram owner, The McClatchy Company gets new CEO

FWBP Staff -
Chatham Asset Management announced Aug. 7 that Tony Hunter will become chief executive officer of The McClatchy Company...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has unveiled its new 140,000-square-foot Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC) in Fort Worth.
The MTC is an innovative proving ground where Bell will test and refine technologies and processes, demonstrating manufacturing readiness and ability to successfully build and support future vertical lift aircraft, the company said.


The facility provides capabilities that span all of Bell’s core manufacturing of rotor and drive systems, critical infrastructure and final assembly.
Bell said in a news release that since opening in North Texas in 1951, Bell’s facilities have been a hub for new technology in aviation.
Building future vertical lift aircraft will require the right blend of investment in manufacturing technology and a quality workforce, as well as strong partnerships with the state and community, to deliver an affordable, capable and reliable aircraft for the warfighter, the news release said.
“The MTC is the next step in successfully deploying new manufacturing technologies and processes into Bell’s future factories,” said Glenn Isbell, vice president, Rapid Prototyping & Manufacturing Innovation. “These future factories working together with our teammates and suppliers, will be designed to enable high-quality, high-rate production of the Bell V-280 Valor, Bell 360 Invictus and other future aircraft.”


Digital connectivity and integration form the backbone of the MTC. Every inch of the facility will be monitored and controlled by a network of IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity systems that manage the inflow and outflow of materials, as well as the movement of activity throughout the factory.
By deploying a networked software infrastructure, the MTC will produce a digital twin of itself that gives everyone a common operating picture of the building, the equipment and the processes, the news release said.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleTexas tops in gun seizures at US airports
Next articleUS employers post more jobs in June, pull back on hiring
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Report: Amazon in talks with Simon on empty retail slots

FWBP Staff -
That space in the mall that used to be occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears? It might just get filled by one...
Read more
Aviation

Alliance Air Show voted best in the nation

FWBP Staff -
The Alliance Air Show – its 30th anniversary is set for Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport...
Read more
Aviation

Texas tops in gun seizures at US airports

AP News -
By The Associated Press With air traffic nearing a five-month high, airport security is finding guns in passenger carry-on bags at three...
Read more
Business

Restaurants, bars and breweries scramble to reinvent themselves to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar shutdown

Texas Tribune -
By Reese Oxner FireHundreds of Texas bars and restaurants are scrambling to change how they operate, maneuvering through loopholes...
Read more
Business

Wall Street drifts near record highs, tech stocks struggle

AP News -
By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was drifting close to its record heights...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101