Ben Coogan Named Medical City Fort Worth CEO

Ben Coogan has been named chief executive officer for Medical City Fort Worth, effective July 12.

Since 2019, Coogan has served as COO of Medical City Dallas and Medical City Children’s Hospital, where his leadership contributed to enhancements in patient experience and employee engagement, along with growth of services, Medical City Fort Worth said in the announcement.

Coogan played an integral role in capital and program improvement projects including the emergency department renovation and expansions of the OR and the neonatal ICU. During his tenure, the hospitals were recognized for outstanding patient care, including a Leapfrog Group A safety rating.

Prior to Medical City Dallas, Coogan served as COO at Medical City Arlington where he helped pave the way for a successful opening of the $60 million Medical City Women’s Hospital Arlington, new neurotrauma ICU and inpatient rehabilitation units, and the expansion of the emergency department, among other accomplishments.

“Ben has a proven record of nearly two decades of health care leadership with a dedication to providing superior and compassionate patient-centered care,” says Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I am confident that he will lead Medical City Fort Worth to the next level of healthcare excellence.”

Coogan received his bachelor of psychology from Texas A&M University and a master of business administration in health services management from the University of North Texas. He is also an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Medical City Fort Worth is a 348-bed, acute care hospital with a medical team of more than 1,000 physicians.

Part of the Texas Stroke Institute stroke care network, Medical City Fort Worth is a designated comprehensive stroke center and a Joint Commission certified chest pain center. Named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery by Healthgrades, Medical City Fort Worth is “A” rated for safety by the Leapfrog Group and Magnet recognized for nursing excellence.