Benner leaves Bennett Benner, forms new professional services firm

Benner Associates, a new professional services firm specializing in development research and due diligence, project planning and project management has opened in Fort Worth. At the helm of the organization is a familiar name: J. Bruce Benner. With nearly four decades of experience in the industry, Benner will focus on advancing the firm’s presence and involvement the local community.

“Having been born and raised in Fort Worth and involved in the architecture and development industry for almost 40 years, I continue to focus on creating environments that offer the best experiences for our community and provide a substantive platform for living life and making memories,” said Benner.

Benner was, for 37 years, a partner at prominent Fort Worth architecture firm Bennett Benner Partners. Bennett Benner officials say the firm will announce an updated brand in the next few weeks.

Benner Associates will specialize in development, research, due diligence, project planning and management.

Benner Associates will be engaging in the initiation, management and administration of multiple developments in Texas and the southwestern United States. The firm will also maintain a subsidiary company engaging in individual project design and implementations requiring architecture services.

Benner is active in the local community having served on various boards and committees including the Lena Pope Board and continues his support of Gatehouse of Grapevine, Marty Leonard Chapel and other North Texas nonprofits.

For more information: bbenner@benner-associates.com.