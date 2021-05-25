Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices names CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced that Christy Budnick, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, has been named chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Budnick replaces Chris Stuart who has accepted an outstanding opportunity in the technology industry.

The announcement said that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks.

“I am pleased to welcome Christy as CEO of HSF Affiliates,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of HSF Affiliates and president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “She is a strong, charismatic and decisive leader who has done an excellent job gaining the trust of both her agents and their buyers and sellers. She brings a tremendous amount of experience, integrity and innovation and I am confident that she will take Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living to new levels of success.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is affiliated with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East. In 2020, the network associates facilitated more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume.

Budnick began her career working for Bank of America as its vice president of sales and leadership training. She joined Florida Network Realty in 2002 as manager of the Beaches branch office and was promoted to executive vice president of residential real estate before transitioning to president and CEO in 2018.

She is a board member of Dreams Come True, a Jacksonville, Florida, nonprofit organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses, serving as President of its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Budnick is a member of the JAX Chamber and the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors and is a supporter of The Donna Foundation and the Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville. In 2019, Budnick was recognized as a Women of Influence honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal. Budnick is listed in the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 ranking the 200 most powerful and influential executives and leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

