53.2 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 23, 2020
Business Best Maid can put you in a pickle store
Business

Best Maid can put you in a pickle store

By FWBP Staff
Best Main pickles

Other News

Culture

In a pickle: Best Maid turns 90

Rick Mauch -
Fort Worth Business Press (TX) - October 15, 2016 Author/Byline: Rick Mauch FWBP Features WriterSection: Briefs
Read more
News

Senate GOP marches ahead on Barrett over Democrats’ blockade

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised for a rare...
Read more
Business

Best Maid can put you in a pickle store

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth's Best Main can put you in a pickle – a pickle store, that is. Friday, Fort Worth’s...
Read more
Government

Texas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted, leading to predictions of overall turnout unseen in years

Texas Tribune -
By Alex Samuels and Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune Oct. 23, 2020 "Texas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted,...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth’s Best Main can put you in a pickle – a pickle store, that is.

Friday, Fort Worth’s Best Maid Pickles opens its Best Main Pickle Emporium at 829 W. Vickery Blvd. 76104.

From the Facebook page:

“We are excited to see you tomorrow for the opening of the Emporium. We have some procedures so you can all get to see this incredible space safely:

PROCEDURE:

-Face coverings are required while in the store. Please make sure to cover your mouth and nose.

-Only 15 customers will be permitted in the store at a time to ensure safe social distancing.

-If there is a crowd, please line up from the front door down the sidewalk to the corner of W Vickery Blvd. and College Ave. and then follow the sidewalk up College Ave. Again, please maintain 6 feet in between your party and others.

-After check out please exit to the right of the cash register out the hallway door to the left.

-Parking is free and available in front of the Emporium and along College Ave.

There is no charge for #admission!

WEATHER:

There may be rainy #weather in the #morning, so please bring your #rain coat and umbrella!

PICKLES!

The Best Maid Pickle Emporium will have every product Best Maid makes! #Pickles, #Mustard, #Mayo, #Dressing, #BBQ Sauce, and more!”

Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a pickle: Best Maid turns 90
Previous articleTexas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted, leading to predictions of overall turnout unseen in years
Next articleSenate GOP marches ahead on Barrett over Democrats’ blockade

Latest News

Business

Facebook Data Center honored with Vandergriff Award

FWBP Staff -
The Facebook Data Center was honored with the annual Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce’s Vandergriff Award at the Chamber’s 10th Annual State...
Read more
Aviation

US airlines still piling up losses but say demand is rising

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterDALLAS (AP) — Airlines are piling up billions of dollars in additional losses as the pandemic chokes...
Read more
Business

Pandemic hurts AT&T in 3rd quarter; wireless unit stable

AP News -
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic continued to hit AT&T through the third quarter as closed theaters,...
Read more
Aviation

American, Southwest, Alaska add to airline loss parade in 3Q

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — Airlines are piling up billions of dollars in additional losses...
Read more
Business

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101