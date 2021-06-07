Beverage maker relocates, expands in North Fort Worth

With the move coming any day now, TeaBevCo Lllp, parent of Texas Tea/HTeaO’s drive-through stores, will relocate and expand its Southwest Region distribution center to Railhead Business Station in North Fort Worth.

The beverage maker has signed a long-term lease for the 25,692-square foot balance of 500 Railhead Rd. Nick Talley, executive vice president and managing partner in the Fort Worth office of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represents the landlord, Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada.

TeaBevCo’s lease has pushed occupancy to 85% in the 214,650-square foot project, which has its buildings at 500 and 600 Railhead Rd. now fully leased. Talks are underway for the remaining 33,000 square feet at 800 Railhead Rd.

“Railhead Business Station is historically well occupied because it’s centrally located. The distribution points to all of the metroplex are phenomenal,” Talley says.

TeaBevCo’s new distribution center will benefit from Triple Freeport and Enterprise Zone abatements, perks from being situated in the bustling Interstate 35 W corridor versus its present location in southwest Fort Worth. Loop 820 is close by as are two airports.

Talks with Amarillo-based TeaBevCo went full circle in less than two months, with the company giving the nod to as-is space to speed its expansion to nearly 26,000 square feet from 10,000 square feet. Todd Hawpe of Transwestern represented the beverage company.

“This was a right-down-the-middle industrial deal,” Talley adds. “The company is rapidly expanding and needed a larger distribution center to supply its brick-and-mortar retail stores.”

The Southwest Region distribution center will occupy slightly more than half of a 43,872-square foot structure. The rear-load/front-park design boasts a 24-foot clear height and ESFR sprinkler system.

TeaBevCo opened its first Texas Tea/HTeaO retail drive-through in 2009 in Amarillo and then began franchising the brand. Today, there are roughly 100 locations in Texas, Florida, Kansas and Oklahoma. The retail stores feature a custom tea bar, brewing station, a full line of YETI merchandise and healthy snack items.

In another Bradford Commercial lease, Ride N Safe has leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 3701 Windmill Rd., Cleburne, from 3701 Windmill Rd. LLC. Brandon Alexander, broker associate of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Jason Finch, vice president, represented the tenant. Britton New of G.T. Industrial Properties Inc. represented the landlord.