Big industrial lease renewal for Fort Worth company

Industrial space continues to be a hot market in Dallas-Fort Worth. On Monday, April 26, Lee & Associates Dallas Fort Worth one of the largest privately owned national real estate firms, has completed a lease renewal transaction for a 308,777 square foot industrial space location at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth.

The tenant, The Marco Company, is a leading manufacturer of retail fixtures, displays and refrigeration for grocers and retailers across the country. Based in Fort Worth for over 40 years, the manufacturer operates out of over 1 million square feet across the country and Brazil. In addition to their typical product offerings, the company responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering social distancing products to retailers and grocers across the country. Their quick and creative solutions helped propel the safe re-opening for their local and national customers.

When their lease came up for renewal, The Marco Company turned to their long-time real estate partner, Becky Thompson, Principal at Lee & Associates Dallas Fort Worth.

“Working with the team over the last decade and more, we’ve navigated various real estate scenarios here in Texas and across the country. Their lease renewal at 1000 Terminal Road in Fort Worth was another example of their commitment to employees and strong growth mindset,” said Becky Thompson. “Many companies do not appreciate fully the benefits of utilizing a broker during their lease renewal negotiations, however, The Marco Company understands the value of having a broker on their team who does not just present market rents, vacancies, and all the other intricacies of commercial real estate but puts the time and energy into creating solutions that suit their current needs and future growth opportunities. I’ve always enjoyed working with this company and look forward to the great things that we will see from them.”

The landlord, The Blackstone Group, was represented by George Curry of Jones Lang LaSalle.

For over 30 years the Marco Company has provided the grocery industry with merchandising products and is still family-owned and operated today. Marco now has over 1,000,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space with offices and manufacturing locations in Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Brazil, China, and Germany.