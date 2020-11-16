Big lease for renovated building on Vickery

Stream Realty Partners a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced Nov. 16 its Fort Worth office has secured a 6,500-square-foot lease on behalf of M2G Ventures with Trinity Real Estate Investment Services at PROOF, a 40,665-square-foot newly renovated building located at 901 W. Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Trinity REIS as a new tenant at PROOF. Our goal when repurposing the building was to preserve some of its original attributes to pay homage to its history, while also incorporating the essential workplace desires of today’s tenant into the design,” said Jessica Miller Essl, Co-president of M2G Ventures. “Our commitment to inspiring evolution through impact and innovation in properties like PROOF allows tenants to thrive in the heart of rapidly-evolving cities like Fort Worth.”

Situated in the Near Southside within Vickery Village, the historic warehouse, birthed during the Prohibition era, was converted into a mixed-use destination, with full building renovations completed this year. Unique architecture such as exposed Chicago brick walls, original wood mezzanines, 17-foot wood plank ceilings and original fire doors help sustain the historic quality of the building, while decorative art installations, abundant natural light and loading docks transformed into sprawling patios serve to attract today’s innovative and forward-thinking users to the property.

The current pandemic hasn’t discouraged investors and developers from investing capital to redevelop/repurpose existing buildings in the Near Southside. The Fort Worth office market has experienced 346,734 square feet of positive net absorption in Class A properties since the beginning of 2019. With Class A properties outpacing Class B assets by over 165 percent during that same period, the Fort Worth market continues to experience a “flight to quality” and demand for Class A office in walkable neighborhoods.

“Trinity REIS’s lease signing at PROOF further propels the narrative of continued demand for creative office space in Fort Worth,” said Cullen Donohue, Senior Associate at Stream. “Companies are seeking space that separates them from their competition, and will allow them to boost recruiting while exemplifying company culture. PROOF offers all of that and more.”

Donohue, along with Vic Meyer of Stream’s Fort Worth office, represented the landlord, M2G Ventures. Albert Berry with Tenant Base represented Trinity REIS.

With a tenant roster that also includes Bowlounge and Witherite Law Group, Trinity REIS’s lease signing now brings this coveted, mixed-use project to 70% pre-leased, with only 12,000 square feet remaining available for lease.

www.streamrealty.com.

www.m2gventures.com/