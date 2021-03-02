Bill Renfro, CFO of Renfro Foods, dies at 86

Bill Renfro, CFO of Renfro Foods, has died at age 86 after a four-year battle with liver cancer, the family announced Tuesday.

Renfro, along with his brother, Jack Renfro, led the company, known for Mrs. Renfro’s salsa, for more than 60 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Angela Renfro, four children, two stepchildren, fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, extended family, his brother and sister, many friends and generations of employees.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of my father – a cheerful businessman who represented our company well for decades,” said Becky Renfro Borbolla, senior vice president. “Dad led this company as one half of its heart and soul, and his legacy will live on in all of us who will carry it forward.”

“My grandparents started this company 80 years ago, but my Uncle Bill was a huge part of bringing Mrs. Renfro’s into the modern age,” said Doug Renfro, president. “We will miss him, and his wit and wisdom, dearly.”

Renfro Foods will be making donations to three organizations close to Bill’s heart and asks for others to do the same in lieu of flowers:

· Agriculture Development Fund via the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (P.O. Box 150, Fort Worth, TX 76101)

· Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219)

· Tarrant Area Food Bank (2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107)

A future service will be held at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church prior to burial at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park.