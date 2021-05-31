Bio North Texas names new chief executive officer

Bio North Texas Foundation (BioNTX) has announced the appointment of Kathleen M. Otto as chief executive officer. The organization represents the bioscience industry for 26 counties in North Texas including Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington.

Former CEO and Chairman Jorge Varela will continue serving on the board of directors of the organization.

“Kathleen’s years of experience in the industry, especially in major markets on the east coast, speaks to North Texas’ emergence in the bioscience industry,” said Varela. “She is a proven and highly respected leader in the life science community and to be able to attract such talent is a great win for North Texas.”

“We welcome Kathleen to the Texas Life Science family. North Texas is an emerging leader in the bioscience industry cluster and Kathleen’s experience and commitment will help lead the way,” said Tom Kowalski, president and CEO of the Austin-based Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute.

Prior to joining BioNTX, Otto served as executive director of BioBAT in New York for over six years and prior to that as vice president of business development and programs at Bio New Jersey (BioNJ). BioBAT, also known as the New York City Science and Technology Center at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, is a life science and technology development project in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Like BioNTX, BioNJ is a trade association representing the bioscience industry and both are affiliates of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, also known as BIO, the largest trade organization in the world that represents the biotechnology industry.

“The entire board of directors agreed that Kathleen brings the experience that can take the organization to the next level.” said Vice-Chair Jason Wietjes of Polsinelli.

“Texas is growing and becoming a leader in scientific discovery and healthcare innovation, I am pleased to be a part of such an important organization as the BioNTX Foundation. The affiliation with BIO should provide a broad reach of programs, continuing education, and other enhancements to the growing North Texas life science industry,” Otto said in the announcement.

The appointment was effective June 1.

Bio North Texas Foundation serves the North Texas Biotechnology Industry and is focused on supporting the commercialization of scientific discovery regarding human health, agriculture, and the environment.

https://biontx.org