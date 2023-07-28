BNSF Railway’s new Trinity River bridge now open

BNSF Railway has marked a significant milestone in its North Texas double track project with the opening of its newly constructed Trinity River bridge near downtown Fort Worth.

The first train crossed the bridge earlier this month.

The bridge, which is now open for freight and passenger trains, is the first of two planned to span the Trinity River. The second track will be built following demolition of a 126-year-old steel bridge. Expected completion is early 2024.

The bridge construction is part of Fort Worth-based BNSF’s multi-year effort to add double-track segments from Fort Worth to Temple, Texas.

“We are excited about the increased capacity this bridge project will bring,” the railroad’s vice president of service design Jon Gabriel said in a news release. Gabriel said the increased capacity “will help support the tremendous future growth expected in Texas and the Gulf Coast region.”

“These new bridges have been designed to meet the future rail needs of our region and enhance service for our customers,” he said.

Built with steel spans and nearly 2,000 tons of concrete, the new bridge weighs more than 5,500 tons and stretches more than 1,300 feet, BNSF said.

The railroad said close coordination with the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) helped move the project along while maintaining access along the Trinity River for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“We recognize the Trinity River is a prized centerpiece of DFW, and we are committed to ensuring that our infrastructure improvements also consider the needs of our community,” Gabriel said. “We appreciate TRWD’s cooperation in our efforts throughout design and construction and are looking forward to this new bridge supporting greater supply chain efficiency.”

BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. The railroad is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. For more information visit the railroad’s website.