84.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Business Brandom Gengelbach named Chief Executive Officer of Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce
BusinessManagement

Brandom Gengelbach named Chief Executive Officer of Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce

By FWBP Staff
Brandom Gengelbach photo courtesy FW Chamber

Other News

Business

Free mask distribution for Fort Worth businesses Tuesday, Aug. 4

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth businesses can pick up masks at four locations on Tuesday, Aug. 4, between 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m....
Read more
Management

Business Coach: Thornton leaves Chamber after three decades

Robert Francis -
Robert Francis rfrancis@bizpress.net Coaching. Teamwork. Motivation. Bill Thornton, who just retired as president...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth establishes task force focused on business recovery, future

Robert Francis -
Robert Francis rfrancis@bizpress.net Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is well known for...
Read more
Business

Protect the Fort effort to supply PPE to local business owners

FWBP Staff -
Personal protective equipment, or PPE, has been in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and several Fort Worth groups have joined forces...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Officers board of directors announced Aug. 20 that Brandom Gengelbach, president of the chamber, has been named chief executive officer.
Gengelbach succeeds Bill Thornton, who retired July 7, 2020. Thornton had been in the CEO/president role since 2000 after serving in economic development since 1989. Gengelbach joined the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce as EVP of Economic Development in November of 2016.
“Brandom’s 18 years of experience with numerous chambers and the strong community relationships he has built with the Fort Worth community have prepared him to take on this role. We are excited to begin working together and for the future of the Chamber,” said Martin Noto, chairman of the Chamber Board and Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Inwood National Bank.
“His leadership has been invaluable to our members during the pandemic, he and staff have worked hard in providing resources and guidance along with reassurance that Fort Worth will persevere,” Noto said in the news release.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Chamber and work alongside Fort Worth business leaders and the Fort Worth community at this pivotal time in our region” said Gengelbach. “I am equally humbled and energized to lead the Chamber into a new phase of transformation and growth.”
Before coming to Fort Worth, Gengelbach served as president of the public-private Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance.
Gengelbach’s career includes work in organizational development and corporate partnerships for the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce and economic development for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Previously, he served Brisbane Marketing, the official marketing authority for the Greater Brisbane, Australia, region.
Gengelbach grew up in Houston and the Plano-Addison area. He holds an MBA from the University of Southampton, near London, where he was a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar. He received a bachelor of arts in Journalism from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleCORE Fort Worth offers nonprofit workshop
Next articleGraham-based energy company announces big Val Verde discovery
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Texas Health offers tools for reopening safely

FWBP Staff -
Texas Health Resources, in collaboration with the Blue Zones Project Fort Worth, is helping provide North Texas businesses...
Read more
Aviation

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when...
Read more
Business

Airbnb files preliminary paperwork for public stock offering

AP News -
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer Airbnb filed preliminary paperwork to sell company stock on Wall Street, undaunted by...
Read more
Business

Poll: Pandemic shifts how consumers use gig companies

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ and HANNAH FINGERHUT AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — When ride-hailing heavyweights Uber and Lyft and delivery giants Grubhub...
Read more
Business

Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth and Dallas Startup Week join for 2020 events

FWBP Staff -
Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth (GEW FW) is joining forces with Dallas Startup Week to educate, inspire and...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101