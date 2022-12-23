Brave the cold, get a free tree from the ‘Christmas Capital’

More than 50 live Christmas trees will be given away tonight (Friday, Dec. 23) by the city of Grapevine, “the Christmas Capital of Texas.”

The trees are from the Snowy Christmas Forest, part of Grapevine’s dazzling display of Christmas décor and pageantry.

Trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis after the final excursion of the season of the North Pole Express train sponsored by Trinity Metro TEXRail and Great Wolf Lodge.

The trees can be picked up beginning at 10 p.m. behind Millican’s Blacksmith Shop, 707 S. Main St.

Anyone picking up trees should bring their own rope and supplies to secure the trees to their vehicles.

Grapevine was officially declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by proclamation of the Texas Senate, signed by Sen. Jane Nelson, in 2009. The designation has produced a Christmas celebration spanning 40 days and including more than 1,400 events and activities every year.