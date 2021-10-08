Friday, October 8, 2021
Fort Worth company acquires a leading construction firm in renewable energy industry

FWBP Staff
Bridgelink Engineering LLC on Oct. 8 announced the acquisition of BCR Companies, a leading construction company in the renewable energy industry. No price for the transaction was released.

Operating multiple locations across the United States since 2012, BCR Companies has grown into an industry leader providing general construction, civil and mechanical engineering for multibillion dollar solar and wind projects. A turnkey Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) company with over 700 employees and 21 large utility-scale renewable energy projects across the United States, Bridgelink Engineering is on track to output renewable solar, wind, and battery storage projects generating over 8GW of renewable power in 2021 thru 2023.

Securing BCR Companies will compliment Bridgelink Engineering’s purchase of Intermountain Electric at the beginning of 2021. Intermountain Electric, a transmission and distribution company  operating for over 50 years, drives the electrical engineering portion of Bridgelink’s business.

“As our solar and wind portfolio continues to grow, we are proud to deliver clean energy to the grid,” said Cord H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgelink Engineering. “Our vision has pushed Bridgelink to make it a top tier EPC in the world of renewable energy. Yet, it’s like everything we are achieving is bigger than Bridgelink. It’s about creating a world that is running on sustainable energy. The team is excited to see where this new journey takes us.”

