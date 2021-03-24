Bryant Irvin office building sold

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) on March 24 announced FW Waterside Office LLC has sold 4060 Bryant Irvin Road, a two-story, Class A office building comprising 28,000 square feet to a Fort Worth-based investor. Transwestern’s Kirk Kelly and Jack Huff facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. Theron Bryant, also of Transwestern, represented the buyer. The sale price was not disclosed.

“Our client seized the opportunity to buy this well-located, modern asset occupied by a high-quality tenant,” said Bryant. “Based on our research, we are confident the Fort Worth office market will continue to recover in 2021 and in time return to pre-pandemic levels.”

Located in the 63-acre Waterside lifestyle center in southwest Fort Worth, 4060 Bryant Irvin Road is within walking distance of the Trinity Trails System and benefits from the mixed-use development’s premier retailers, restaurants and free public amenities. Waterside features approximately 750 multifamily units, a 158,000 square-foot retail center, and plans for an additional 20 single family homes, an office property and a hotel.

Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers, the building’s tenant, will remain in its current location.

Many ask “Who was Bryant Irvin?” According to the book, Who Was Hulen? by Werner Magnus, Bryant Irvin was the name of two farmers who owned property in the area and their names were used. In the book, as often happens, it is spelled Bryant Irving and there is a hyphen used in the street name, though that is not how it is spelled currently.