89.9 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 27, 2020
BusinessCultureFood

Buffalo West restaurant announces it will shutter doors

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Robin Stickel from Pexels

Other News

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Buffalo West is closing. The restaurant, which opened in 2012 in a vacant Steak & Ale at 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. sent out an email announcing their decision.

“After many hours of reflection and consultation, we have decided to close the restaurant and retire,” the owners aid in a note.

“Mary, Chris and I would like to thank all of our dedicated guests and longtime customers for your unwavering support over the past 8 years. Thank you all once again. Stay Safe and Healthy, Paul McKinney Mary McKinney Chris Piekarski”

Previous articleTX Whiskey adds new product line, releases rye whiskey
Next articleDallas Fed Survey: Texas Manufacturing Recovery Continues
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Dallas Fed Survey: Texas Manufacturing Recovery Continues

FWBP Staff -
Texas factory activity continued to expand in July following a record contraction in the spring, according to business...
Read more
Culture

TX Whiskey adds new product line, releases rye whiskey

FWBP Staff -
Rye is known as a hearty crop, so it makes sense that Texas would make a hearty rye whiskey.
Read more
Business

Kyle Bass acquires 50% of development firm with interests in Westlake, Flower Mound

FWBP Staff -
Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, has acquired a 50% equity stake in four real estate development...
Read more
Business

Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

AP News -
By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer Walgreens' Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once...
Read more
Business

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX