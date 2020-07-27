Buffalo West restaurant announces it will shutter doors

Buffalo West is closing. The restaurant, which opened in 2012 in a vacant Steak & Ale at 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. sent out an email announcing their decision.

“After many hours of reflection and consultation, we have decided to close the restaurant and retire,” the owners aid in a note.

“Mary, Chris and I would like to thank all of our dedicated guests and longtime customers for your unwavering support over the past 8 years. Thank you all once again. Stay Safe and Healthy, Paul McKinney Mary McKinney Chris Piekarski”