78.7 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
BankingBusiness

Buffett’s firm buys another $400M of Bank of America stock

By AP News
Bank of America

Other News

Business

Fed buys more corporate bonds but may soon end purchases

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Friday that it purchased $1.3 billion in corporate bonds in...
Read more
Banking

Bank of America announces $1 billion to support economic opportunity initiatives

FWBP Staff -
Bank of America announced June 2 that it is making a $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company has purchased another $400 million of Bank of America stock less than a week after buying roughly $800 million of the bank’s stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Monday it held 998 million Bank of America shares after the latest purchases, which represents roughly 11.5% of the bank’s stock. Berkshire bought 16.4 million shares of Bank of America stock between Thursday and Monday.

Last week, Berkshire reported buying 33.9 million shares of Bank of America stock worth about $818 million.

Even before this month’s purchases, Bank of America Corp. was already the second-largest investment in Berkshire’s portfolio behind only its Apple stake.

Investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells closely because of Buffett’s successful track record. The Securities and Exchange Commission filing doesn’t make clear who made the bank investment, but Buffett generally handles the biggest investments in Berkshire’s portfolio, such as Coca-Cola, Apple and Wells Fargo. He has said that investments of less than $1 billion are likely to be the work of Berkshire’s two other investment managers.

Besides investments, Berkshire owns a variety of more than 90 companies including insurers such as Geico, BNSF railroad and several large utilities.

Previous articleD.R. Horton beats expectations with fiscal 3Q earnings
Next articleMLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

Fort Worth company recapitalizes with health care private equity firm

FWBP Staff -
Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced July 27 that...
Read more
Business

D.R. Horton beats expectations with fiscal 3Q earnings

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $630.7 million.
Read more
Business

Linear Labs begins mass production of electric motors

FWBP Staff -
Linear Labs announced July 28 that it will begin mass producing its high-torque M200 e-mobility motor for off-the-shelf...
Read more
Business

Fed extends lending programs as pandemic’s impact lengthens

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will extend seven of its emergency lending programs through the end...
Read more
Business

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rose 3.7% in May

AP News -
By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX