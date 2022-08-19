Business Press celebrates youth, success at 40 Under 40

Some of Fort Worth’s best and brightest young business men and women were once again celebrated as the Fort Worth Business Press held its annual 40 Under 40 event at the Ridglea Theater Thursday night.

The name of the event, it turns out, was slightly misleading this year since there were more than the customary 40 honorees – there were 42. It’s not the first time this happened, said Business Press President and Publisher Richard Connor, who was both host and master of ceremonies for the event. Sometimes, it’s just too difficult to cut the list of deserving nominees all the way down to 40, he said.

Besides, Connor told the crowd of 300, “It just shows journalists can’t count.”

The 40 Under 40 awards were first presented in 1994, for the purpose of singling out emerging leaders under the age of 40 for their success in business and in life, and for their contributions to the community. Over the years, many of the honorees have gone on to rank among the area’s most accomplished, influential and recognizable citizens.

This year’s event featured an inevitable “first” for an event that’s been going strong for 28 years: 25-year-old Reilly Freeman, director of business administration for Steele & Freeman, Inc. became a second-generation honoree, following in the footsteps of his father, Mike Freeman, a member of the 40 Under 40 class of 2003.

“This was bound to happen,” Connor said.

Also making history: The honorees included three married couples:

Sarah Bowden, 31, chief operating officer of The Net and co-founder of The Net’s The Worthy Co.; and Ty Bowden, 29, associate director of The Net.

Franklin Moss Jr., 39, owner/clothier/designer of Franklin & Anthony; and Mia Moss, 38, owner of Black Coffee.

Chandler Wallace, 34, director of marketing and business development for the Shops at Clearfork, Simon Property Group; and husband Gavin, 39, senior vice president of IMA Inc.

Connor encouraged the audience to do the exact opposite of what they are asked to do at most gatherings. Instead of telling folks to turn off their cellphones, he asked the audience to keep them on, take plenty of pictures and post like crazy on social media.

Connor noted that the event featured a number of honorees representing nonprofit organizations, saying, “We have never had so many winners who are in the nonprofit world as we have this year.”

One such winner was Shakita Monique Johnson, 39, executive director of United Way of Tarrant County’s Area Agency on Aging County, whose 7-year-old son Jeremiah Johnson grabbed the spotlight.

“Get that kid off the stage before he steals the whole night,” Connor quipped. “He liked the limelight. He did not want to get off the stage.”

Connor also referenced Jeremiah later in the program when he noted that honoree Walter Kinzie, 39, CEO of Encore Live/Encore Nights, started his first business at age 7 – a revelation that suggested a new event honoring an ever-younger generation of entrepreneurs: “Maybe we’ll call it 10 Under 10 and we’ll get Jeremiah up here for an award.”

Prior to presentation of the 40 Under 40 awards, four members of the 2022 graduating class from Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep were recognized: Amy Arteaga, who will be attending Augustana College in Illinois; Kevin Gonzales, who is headed to Texas A&M; University of Texas-bound Jocelyn Garcia; and Leon Kimani, who will be attending Baylor.

The Cristo Rey program and its inaugural graduating class were featured in the cover story in the Aug. 8-21 issue of the Business Press.

The complete list of 40 Under 40 honorees for 2022 follows:

FWBP 40 Under 40 hnorees for 2022 (Photo by Amber Shumake)

Sarah Bowden

The Net

Ty Bowden

The Net

Dr Whitnee Boyd

Texas Christian University

Joe Brown

HF Customs Solutions

Kris Canfield

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

Allan Cardozo

PAVLOV Advertising

EJ Carrion

Student Success Agency

Kimberly Casarez-Haro

Goodwill North Central Texas

Ariel Davis

Love Texas Art by Artspace 111

Anthony DeFelice

Amplus Agency

Taylor Dukes

Taylor Dukes Wellness

Sara Fairley-Luna

Leadership Fort Worth

Reilly Freeman

Steele & Freeman Inc.

Dr. Catherine Harrell

Dermatology Specialists of FW

Katelyn McFarlan Hellman

Chronicles of Frivolity

Andy Hines

Whitley Penn

Katherine T. Hopkins

Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP

Kate Jennings

The Bug and Bee PLLC

Shakita Johnson

United Way of Tarrant County

Christian Jones

Expedia

Dylan Jones

Animal Cloud Device Connectivity

Walter Kinzie

Encore Live/Encore Nights

Shawn Lassiter

Brave/R Together

Jeanette Martinez

Tarrant County

Franklin Moss

Franklin and Anthony

Mia Moss

Black Coffee

Kate Murphy

Nanda Yoga

Drew Neal

Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP

Brandon Nelson

The Parenting Center

Kam S. Phillips-Sadler

KidKare

Erika Ramos

Game Theory Restaurant+Bar

Melissa Rankin

Edward Jones

Dr. Kristina Reed

Cook Children’s Healthcare System

Juan Rodriguez

Magdalena’s Catering & Events

Trey Schuler

IMA Financial Group Inc.

Dr. Veena Somareddy

Neuro Rehabilitation VR

John Stevenson

The Projects Group

Lexi Summers

Worthington National Bank

Ashton Theiss

The Ashton Agency

James Thorne

Quirk Growth

Chandler Wallace

Simon Property Group

Gavin Wallace

IMA Financial Group Inc.