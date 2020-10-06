Buxton launches new platform, aims at new market

Buxton

www.buxtonco.com

Fort Worth’s consumer intelligence firm Buxton has been helping clients – primarily large businesses and government agencies – since 1994.

But in mid-September, Buxton announced several new products – a suite of analytics technology designed for businesses in the retail, restaurant, consumer services, healthcare, commercial real estate and public sectors – that puts much of the technology once available to Buxton itself into the hands of the customers.

Tom Buxton

At the same time, now at the 26-year mark as a company, Buxton also revised its logo.

“[This] product launch is an important milestone for Buxton and the industries we serve,” said Tom Buxton, founder and CEO. “We’ve distilled the power of our analytics services into a suite of on-demand, technology-based tools. This is just the beginning of the exciting new developments ahead for Buxton and our clients as we make consumer intelligence technology more accessible than ever.”

The new product suite is housed within Buxton’s proprietary analytics platform, SCOUT, and includes the following tools:

Mobilytics – A new module that uses GPS data and proprietary processes to identify and report on the types of consumers visiting an area, where they come from, and visit volumes for selected time periods

Match – An on-demand tool that allows communities, property owners, developers and brokers to assess a prospective retail, restaurant or consumer service brand’s fit with the local market using newly enhanced, proprietary retail matching methodology

Automated Site Score Models – On-demand location scoring models that are available for 24 healthcare service lines and facility types

“Our new technology suite gives our clients the option to select the solution that is right for them, whether that’s our traditional analytics services or new software products,” said Phillip Crow, senior vice president of product development at Buxton.

Buxton gave an example of how the new products can change how customers use Buxton’s services.

“So Central Markets, because we use that as an example, would have called us, asked us to run reports. Now we’ve launched the product that allows them to do that. So it opens up, takes us from us being the analyst, to allowing a very simple version, anybody to use this, to see who’s coming into the trade area, what the households are like, tells you who they are – not who they are specifically – but in general, the lifestyle characteristics of those people, where they’re coming from. It combines all of the Buxton data that we have.”

Buxton said the new products open the company up to a new user base that could not afford to use Buxton’s services before.

“It just opens it up to a user base that could never get there before,” Buxton said. “We’ve been working on this obviously for a long time, because there’s a tremendous amount of engineering and quality assurances that take place in this.”

Pricing for the products is bases on geography and the number of users involved.

“If you want DFW or you want Texas or you want North America that obviously affects the pricing,” said Buxton. “it’s also based on users. So how many users are going to be using the product? So, it’s a software package that is a geography-based software package based on how many users. So, if you want 50 users, it’s a different price than if you want one user.”

The pandemic gave the company a time to focus on the plans for the new products.

“I think what COVID did is, actually made us more productive,” he said.

The pandemic also let the company focus on something else that has changed about the company: the logo and branding.

Buxton logo 2020

The new brand standards reflect the shift in Buxton’s positioning while honoring the legacy of the past and positions Buxton as a consumer intelligence technology company as it expands its technology product offerings.

The company has had the same brand for 26 years and it was time for a change, Buxton said.

“Twenty-six years ago, there wasn’t a lot of technology quite frankly and we’re a technology company, a data company, an analytics company, a product driven company,” said Buxton. “And we just said, and this clearly came out of COVID, we said ‘Maybe it’s time to just rebrand this.’ We don’t want lose the equity in who we are, because we’re well known in the industry that we’re in, but we thought we just needed to be rebranded, needed to be simplified, needed to be a little different image, but not to give up the equity of the name, add different colors,” said Buxton. “And so that’s one thing we were able to accomplish during this virus, pandemic, is to refocus on the re-branding.”

Sidebar

New products from Buxton

Mobilytics

Provides Who, Where, and Volume trends for visitors to any place or area during any selected time period

Combines mobile data with thousands of Buxton data elements about each household to provide aggregated, household-level insights

Offers the unique ability to show look-a-like households anywhere

Proprietary automated processes turn billions of raw data points into useful information on a daily basis to feed the product

Uses trillions of device signals

Match

Analyze any site and compare it to existing locations for any selected brand in Buxton’s database of more than 5,000 brands

Intelligently identifies the most relevant locations to compare your site to others based on urban density and proximity

Uses proprietary Mobilytics mobile data observations of actual customers

Creates and displays accurate customer profiles and trade areas for each branded location on the fly

Offers a data-driven assessment of the most important success variable – customer potential

Provides digital, interactive sharing of analyses for easy distribution and communication with brands

Automated Site Score Models